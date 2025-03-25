An ancient Buddhist temple in the southeastern county of Uiseong was completely burned down Tuesday as the nation struggled to contain wildfires that ravaged the southeastern region. Gounsa Temple, built more than 1,000 years ago during the Silla Dynasty (57 BC-AD 935) in Uiseong, located about 180 kilometers southeast of Seoul, was fully engulfed by the fire at around 4:50 pm. South Korea Wildfire: 1000-Year-Old Unramsa Temple Reduced to Ashes, Sacred Relics Saved (Watch Video).

South Korea Wildfire

🔥 South Korea: Another thousand-year-old treasure has been lost as Gounsa Temple, built over 1,000 years ago during the Silla Dynasty (57 B.C.–A.D. 935) in Uiseong, about 180 km southeast of Seoul, was completely destroyed by a wildfire. The historic Yeonsujeon Hall, a… pic.twitter.com/n5WInn4oaE — Volcaholic 🌋 (@volcaholic1) March 25, 2025

