In the 16th match of Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2023, Bengal Tigers will lock horns with Mumbai Heroes. This match is played in Jodhpur. The Bengal Tigers vs Mumbai Heroes match started at 7 pm and will conclude at 11 pm. Chennai Rhinos vs Telugu Warriors CCL 2023 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch the Match 15 of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV.

Check The Live Match Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)