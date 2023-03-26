Telugu Warriors defeated Bhojpuri Dabanggs by nine wickets to win the Celebrity Cricket League for the fourth time on Sunday at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. Warriors skipper Akhil Akkineni led from the front with a brilliant fifty and was also adjudged the player of the match in the final. Bhojpuri Dabanggs had won all the games in the tournament except the final. Though the last few minutes of the match were tense, but Telugu Warriors pulled it off very well. Congratulations to the Team for their win! Telugu Warriors vs Bhojpuri Dabanggs CCL 2023 Match Live Streaming Date and Time: How To Watch the Final Match of Celebrity Cricket League Online and on TV.

Telugu Warriors: Akhil Akkineni (captain), Venkatesh, Sachin Joshi, Sudheer Babu, Tarun, Prince Cecil, Sai Dharam Tej, Ajay, ESD, Ashwin Babu, Aadarsh Balakrishna, Nandakishore, Nikhil, Siddarth, Prabhu, Raghu, Sushanth, Srikanth, Taraka Ratna, Samrat Reddy, Viswa

Bhojpuri Dabanggs: Manoj Tiwari (captain), Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Ram Pravesh Yadav, Uday Tiwari, Ajhoy Sharma, Vikrant Singh, Aditya Ojha, Prakash Jais, Ayaz Khan, Shailesh Sinha, Vaibhav Raj, Asgar Rashid Khan, Vikas Singh, Akbar Naqvi, Gajender Pratap Dwivedi, Jay Prakash Yadav, Raj Chohan, Pawan Singh, Bobby Singh, Pradeep Pandey, Yash Kumar.



