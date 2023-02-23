Chennai Rhinos dominating 10 wickets over Mumbai Heroes gave them a healthy NRR and a reason to remain top of the Celebrity Cricket League points table. Next on the CCL points table is Akhil Akkineni’s Telugu Warriors as their skipper headed the side with a dominating man-of-the-match performance against Kerala Strikers last week. Karnataka Bulldozers and Bhojpuri Dabanggs take the third and fourth spot respectively. Below is the detailed points table of Celebrity Cricket League 2023. CCL 2023 New Rules: From Four Innings of 10 Overs to 5-Minute Innings Break, Check Out The New Test Like Format for Celebrity Cricket League’s New Edition.

Check Out CCL 2023 Standings Below:

