Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson were recently photographed by Craig Mulcahy, for their upcoming movie Where the Crawdads Sing. Daisy looked beautiful in a plain dress, Taylor looked handsome in a plain white t shirt and green pants, while Harris wore a navy blue blazer with an all white outfit. Where The Crawdads Sing Trailer: Daisy Edgar-Jones Stars in This Upcoming Drama Film; Promo Features an Original Song by Taylor Swift!

View Tweet Here:

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Taylor John Smith and Harris Dickinson photographed by Craig Mulcahy for #CrawdadsMovie pic.twitter.com/cadcpvPGu4 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)