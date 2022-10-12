Pictures of Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney from New York, where they are currently filming for Spider-Man spinoff Madame Web, have taken internet by storm. Sydney is seen in schoolgirl skirt and front-closure blouse that she paired with jacket, thigh-high socks and shoes. Dakota is seen in blue denims and black top that she paired with red leather jacket. Take a look at their pictures below: Madame Web: Adam Scott Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff!

Dakota Johnson And Sydney Sweeney On Madame Web Sets

Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney on the set of Sony's MADAME WEB. (via @candidevent) https://t.co/ennzUBmfig — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 11, 2022

