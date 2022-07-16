Severance star Adam Scott is the latest addition to the cast of Sony-Marvel superhero movie Madame Web. Headlined by Dakota Johnson, Madame Web is the first female character to be developed within the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel characters. Madame Web: Emma Roberts Joins Dakota Johnson in Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff!

Scott is part of the cast that also includes Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Celeste O'Connor, Tahar Rahim and Mike Epps, reported Variety. The details about Scott's character have been kept under wraps.Based on the Marvel comics by writer Denny O'Neil and artist John Romita Jr, Madame Web is a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see within the spider world. Madame Web: Celeste O'Connor Cast in Dakota Johnson's Upcoming Spider-Man Spinoff Film.

S J Clarkson, known for Marvel series Jessica Jones and The Defenders, is directing the film. Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless wrote the film, with Kerem Sanga penning an earlier draft. The film is scheduled to be released on July 7, 2023. Scott recently received an Emmy nomination for his performance as Mark Scout in Apple TV+'s psychological thriller series Severance. The show has been renewed for season two by the streaming service.

