Ram Gopal Varma has slammed PVR and INOX Cinemas claiming that the cinema chain has refused to screen his film Dangerous (Khatra) as it is a Lesbian-theme based movie. The filmmaker said in his Tweet "It is a clear cut ANTI stand of their managements against the LGBT community"

Check Out Ram Gopal Varma's Tweet Below

. @_PVRcinemas , ⁦@INOXCINEMAS⁩ refusing to screen my film KHATRA (DANGEROUS) becos it’s theme is LESBIAN ,and this after Supreme Court repealed section 377 and censor board already passed .it is a clear cut ANTI stand of their managements against #LGBT community pic.twitter.com/GxoHDH7Tjw — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)