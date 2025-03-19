David Steven Cohen, the head writer of Cartoon Network's Courage the Cowardly Dog, has died at the age of 58. The heartbreaking news of his passing was first shared by his longtime friend and animation historian Jerry Beck. Cohen's cause of death was revealed to be cancer. Cohen, whose television career started in the mid-1980s, was also a multiple Emmy Award-nominated animator, television writer and producer. In addition to Courage the Cowardly Dog, he has contributed to several other popular programmes, including Balto, Arthur and Pinky and the Brain. Simon Fisher-Becker, British Actor Best Known for Roles in ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘Doctor Who,’ Dies at 63.

Screenwriter David Steven Cohen No More

