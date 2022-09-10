The first poster of Disney+ series National Treasure: Edge of History has been unveiled. The upcoming show is a continuation of the National Treasure film series. Lisette Alexis, Lyndon Smith among others would be seen in this series. The makers are yet to announce its premiere date. National Treasure Edge of History Teaser: Lisette Olivera Stars in This Reboot of Nicolas Cage’s Movie Series (Watch Video).

National Treasure: Edge of History

The poster for the NATIONAL TREASURE series has been released. Coming soon to Disney+ pic.twitter.com/FKKbePECoG — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)