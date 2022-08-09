The trailer for Do Revenge is now out and Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke seem like a good comedic yet dark masterminds of revenge pair. It feels like a typical revenge story but with a little twist and plenty of drama involving ruined lives and elite members of the popular club from high school, mixed with the not so popular wallflowers. The film will release on Netflix on September 16. Camila Mendes Birthday: 5 Outfits from Her Wardrobe that You Can Borrow For Your Date Night.

Watch Video Here:

