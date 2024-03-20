Rapper and producer Dr. Dre was honoured at the Hollywood Walk of Fame on on Tuesday, March 19. The 59-year-old producer was accompanied by his close friends for the ceremony. Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent were also present in the crowd. At the event, Dr. Dre said, "I'd like to thank the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce who felt that I was finally ready to walk into the footsteps of Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent-all of whom got stars before me for some f*ucking reason" Dre added, "Don't trip, I'm not bitter. It's all good, I'm here now." Stans: Eminem Joins Forces with DIGA Studios to Co-Produce Superfan Documentary - Reports.

Eminem, Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent Reunite at Dr. Dre’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)