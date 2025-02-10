After mesmerising fans in Chennai with AR Rahman, Ed Sheeran delivered yet another surprise at his Bengaluru concert. As part of his +-=÷x Tour (The Mathematics Tour), the British singer won hearts on February 9 by singing in Telugu. The viral video from the event captures Sheeran strumming his guitar and performing the popular song “Chuttamalle” alongside Shilpa Rao. The song, from Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor’s film Devara: Part 1, thrilled the fans and showcased Sheeran’s love for Indian music. ‘What A Show’: AR Rahman Surprises Fans With ‘Shape of You’ x ‘Urvasi’ Mashup at Ed Sheeran’s Chennai Concert.

Ed Sheeran and Shilpa Rao Singing ‘Chuttamalle’

View this post on Instagram

