Ed Sheeran’s Chennai concert on February 5 at the KM College of Music & Technology, part of his multi-city India tour, delivered a truly unforgettable moment for fans. Attendees were treated to a surprise collaboration no one anticipated – Indian musical legend, AR Rahman, joined Sheeran on stage! The two artists performed a unique mashup of Sheeran’s hit “Shape of You” and Rahman’s iconic “Urvasi”. Sheeran shared a short video clip of the performance on his Instagram, capturing the electric atmosphere as fans went wild, cheering and whistling as Rahman was introduced. The comments section exploded with excitement such as, “What a show”, “collab!”, “I WAS THEREE OMGGG LEGENDARY” and so on. Ed Sheeran Visits AR Rahman’s Studio Ahead of his Chennai Concert, Captures Special Moment – See Pics!

‘Shape of You’ x ‘Urvasi’ Mashup

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

What Fans Have To Say

(Photo Credits: Instagram/@teddysphotos)

