Folk singer Maithili Thakur officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2025. The event was held in the presence of BJP state President Dilip Jaiswal. Speaking to ANI, Maithili clarified that her goal is not to contest the elections immediately, saying, “I will do whatever I am told to do. Contesting the election is not my goal, I will do whatever the party tells me to.” The singer, who has deep roots in both Madhubani and Darbhanga, shared that her family connections span both regions and expressed her openness to serving wherever the party decides. “My grandmother’s village is in Madhubani and my maternal grandmother’s village is in Darbhanga. People from both places love me equally. But ultimately, it will be the party’s decision,” she said. Maithili also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inspiring her through his speeches. Maithili Thakur Likely to Contest Bihar Assembly Elections From Darbhanga on BJP Ticket.

Maithili Thakur Officially Joins BJP – Watch

BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Maithili Thakur officially joins BJP. pic.twitter.com/RrZdUGFcvR — Times Algebra (@TimesAlgebraIND) October 14, 2025

