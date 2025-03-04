George Lowe, American voice actor best known for voicing the character Space Ghost in the animated TV series, Space Ghost Coast to Coast, has died. He was 67 at the time of his passing. As per reports, Lowe passed away on Sunday (March 2) following health complications. The sad news of his passing was first shared on Facebook by his friend, Marvelous Marvin Boone, who mentioned that he died after a long illness. However, the exact cause of his death has not been disclosed yet. RIP George Lowe. Gene Hackman Dies at 95: From ‘The French Connection’ to ‘Mississippi Burning’ – A Look Back at Iconic Roles of the Oscar-Winning Actor.

