Palestinian filmmaker Hamdan Ballal, the co-director of the Oscar-winning film No Other Land, was allegedly assaulted by Israeli settlers in the West Bank before being taken away by Israeli soldiers. The shocking revelation came from his co-director, Yuval Abraham, who shared the news through a series of posts on social media. However, it has now been confirmed that Hamdan Ballal has been freed by Israeli forces. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Tuesday (March 25), Yuval Abraham wrote, "After being handcuffed all night and beaten in a military base, Hamdan Ballal is now free and is about to go home to his family." Check out his post below. Hamdan Ballal, Oscar-Winning Palestinian Director of ‘No Other Land,’ Assaulted by Israeli Settlers and Detained; Co-Director Yuval Abraham Reveals Disturbing Details.

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Director Hamdan Ballal Released by Israeli Forces

After being handcuffed all night and beaten in a military base, Hamdan Ballal is now free and is about to go home to his family. — Yuval Abraham יובל אברהם (@yuval_abraham) March 25, 2025

