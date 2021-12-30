On his 27th Birthday, BTS' V is decoding his allure and appeal as the groups' youngest member. V is blessed with a melodious and deep voice which will definitely give you all the feels. ARMY's Tae Tae wrote many soulful songs like "Winter Bear", "Sunflower", and "Stigma". It was the very first-time fans heard his charismatic new voice independently in the BTS’ 2016 album named 'Wings'. While V enthusiasts are busy celebrating his birthday, here is a playlist of all the top solo tracks by V: BTS V aka Kim Taehyung Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Happy 27th Birthday V Greetings, HD Photos and Positive Messages to Share Online.

1. Record-Breaking Song-Singularity

2. Song With The Deepest Lyrics- Sweet Night

3. Reminiscence Your Childhood With V's Song Inner Child

4. Christmas Song With Some Electric Guitar Vibes- Sunflower

5. Heartwarming Song- Winter Bear

