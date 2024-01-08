Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift, known for their close friendship, brought an extra spark to the star-studded occasion, captivating onlookers with their genuine camaraderie. Pictures of these BFFs doing rounds on the internet show the duo flaunting their million-dollar smiles, radiating happiness as they strike a pose together at the event. Besides adding glitz and glamour to the 81st Golden Globe Awards, the girls are giving major friendship goals as well at the award ceremony. Regarding the event’s streaming, Indian viewers can watch the award ceremony on Lionsgate Play. Golden Globe Awards 2024: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Share Passionate Kiss at the Event, Moments From Couple’s Romantic Date Night Go Viral (View Pics & Watch Video).

Selena Gomez And Taylor Swift

📸| Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/VzOBsFq7Av — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 8, 2024

The Besties Enjoying At The 2024 Golden Globes

