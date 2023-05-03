One of the biggest viral moments that came out of Met Gala 2023 was the video of A$ap Rocky jumping through the crowd to get to his hotel so that he could make it to the event in time. However, the video caught flack for Rocky accidentally pushing a fan's face while jumping through the barricade. When the fan put out a tweet saying that "A$ap Rocky literally just jumped over me," the rapper replied back apologising in the most A$ap Rocky way possible. It looks like there are no hard feelings here. A$ap Rocky Jumps Through the Crowd and Pushes a Fan's Face While Reaching His Hotel Before Met Gala 2023 (Watch Video).

Check Out A$ap Rocky's Tweet:

LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART https://t.co/hrQmeHosBL — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 2, 2023

