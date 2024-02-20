Adult film actress Kagney Linn Karter, 36, has passed away by suicide. According to TMZ, Karter died at her residence in Parma, Italy. Kagney was grappling with mental health challenges, although the precise cause of her death remains shrouded in mystery. A GoFundMe page was created by friends with a touching tribute, confirming the tragic circumstances. Lai Suk Yin Dies at 47; Hong Kong Actress and Former Beauty Queen, Commits Suicide After Celebrating Christmas With Her Family.

Pornstar Kagney Linn Karter No More:

