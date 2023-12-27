Hong Kong actress Lai Suk Yin, aged 47, died by suicide on December 26. According to reports, she was discovered unconscious by her son in her Mong Kok residence. She had attempted suicide by using burning charcoal. Despite being rushed to the hospital, she couldn't be saved. The police are currently investigating the circumstances of her death. This news was unexpected, as Lai Suk Yin had shared moments of Christmas joy with her family on her Instagram story the day before, including images of the festive meal and a selfie with her pet dog. Parasite Actor Lee Sun-Kyun Found Dead at 48, Suicide Reported.

Lai Suk Yin No More:

Lai Suk Yin's Instagram Status:

Lai Suk Yin Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

