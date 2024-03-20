20th Century Studios unveils the first glimpse of the upcoming Alien Romulus, promising a spine-chilling experience. Under Ridley Scott's production and Fede Alvarez's direction, this film returns to the franchise's original essence. Set between Alien and Aliens, it follows a young crew aboard a deserted space station facing off against the dreaded xenomorphs. With Cailee Spaeny, Isabela Merced, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu in the cast, this teaser trailer offers a sneak peek into the impending terror. Brace yourself for the ultimate showdown in the depths of space! Alien Romulus is set to release worldwide on August 16. First Look at Fede Alvarez's 'Alien' Film Revealed, Director Shares a Photo From Set Teasing a Facehugger (View Pic).

Watch Alien Romulus Teaser Trailer

