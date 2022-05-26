The last witness to testify on Day 22 of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial was Beverly Leonard, an airport worker. She had witnessed Amber Heard’s fight with another woman at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in 2009. Beverly said she saw Amber allegedly assault her ‘travelling companion’ and that she had to intervene and separate the pair during the altercation. Her testimony was live-streamed from Arizona. ‘TMZ Guy’ Goes Viral for Clapping Back at Amber Heard’s Lawyer Elaine Bredehoft’s ‘15 Mins of Fame’ Comment During Depp vs Heard Defamation Trial (Watch Video).

Now Beverly was an important rebuttal witness for the Depp side as Amber Heard had denied allegations related to assaulting her former partner, Tasya van Ree in 2009. In fact, the 36-year-old Aquaman actress was arrested before the charges getting dropped. Van Ree had released a statement in 2016 saying Heard was “wrongfully accused” in the matter.

Witness Claims Amber Heard Assaulted Traveling Companion at Airport

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)