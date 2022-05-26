The much-publicised Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial is into the sixth and final week, and oh, boy, what a roller-coaster ride this has been. Day 22 of the trial, however, belonged to one man - a former TMZ employee named Morgan Tremaine, who testified as Depp's rebuttal witness. Amber Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft who is known for getting under the skin of witnesses, fired a salvo suggesting that Morgan is testifying to get his '15 minutes of fame' in this highly-talked-about case. To this, the former field assignment manager for TMZ had the sassiest reply. He first denied the speculation and then moved on to say, "I could say the same thing by taking Amber Heard as a client, for you." Not only the people in the courtroom but also the netizens were left impressed. Internet is dubbing Morgan as 'TMZ Guy' and 'TMZ Draco' for his resemblance with the fictional character Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter series. Amber Heard TMZ 'Slip Up' Video Goes Viral, Watch Aquaman Actress’ 2016 Deposition Footage Presented by Camille Vasquez During Cross-Examination.

Earlier, there was already high-tension drama even before Morgan could testify as TMZ filed an emergency motion in court Tuesday to prevent him from testifying in the court. However, the motion was denied. Morgan made several revelations that left Team Heard side red-faced.

