Aquaman actress Amber Heard is officially ordered to pay her ex-husband and Hollywood icon Johnny Depp $10.35m after the judge entered a final judgement in a multi-million dollar Depp vs Heard defamation case. The 36-year-old actress was found guilty of malicious defamation by a Virginia jury at the start of this month following a six-week trial. The jury had found Amber guilty on all three counts filed by Depp. They had also awarded the actress $2m in relation to one statement made by Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman.

