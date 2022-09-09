An emotional moment for the Blonde team at the 2022 Venice film festival was when the audience gave them a 14-minute standing ovation. What was a great moment for the film's cast and crew, actress Ana de Armas hugging Blonde director Andrew Dominik was yet another adorable moment that got captured. Harry Styles Jokes about Spitting on Chris Pine at Venice Film Festival During New York Concert (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Below:

