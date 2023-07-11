Andrea Evans, who was known as Tina Lord in One Life to Live has passed away at 66. The actress became popular during the 70s and 80s for her character on the show where she played a mischievous teenager. Her co-stars and other friends and family paid tribute to the star. Casting director Don Carroll announced her death. Jeffrey Carlson Dies at 48; Actor Was Known for Playing Transgender Role in All My Children.

