Andrew Garfield, Oscar Isaac, and Mia Goth are in talks to star in Guillermo del Toro's live-action Frankenstein movie for Netflix. According to Deadline, Del Toro will write and direct but is still working on the script and no formal offers have been given to any actors. We Love in Time: Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield in Talks To Star John Crowley’s Upcoming Film- Reports.

