Anne Hathaway, who is currently in the news for her latest film, The Idea of You, got candid about her personal life. While speaking to Vanity Fair, Anne revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while she was shooting for a one-woman, off-Broadway play called Grounded. The actress shared, 'The first time it didn't work out for me. I was doing a play and I had to give birth onstage every night. It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage, pretending everything was fine. I had to keep it real otherwise... So when it did go well for me, having been on the other side of it - where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone - I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I'm with you.' Anne is married to Adam Shulman, and have two kids - Jonathan and Jack. Anne Hathaway Reveals How Christopher Nolan Helped Her Battle Online Toxicity After Oscar Win.

Anne Hathaway Suffered a Miscarriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoom TV (@zoomtv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)