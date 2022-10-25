The first poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has debuted, and it provides us with a sinister look at Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror. Following the classic trend of having Ant-Man and the Wasp being extremely tiny on their posters, this one sees Kang stand tall over them. Starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and more, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases in theatres on February 17, 2023. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania Trailer: Marvel Releases the 'Ant-Size' Promo For Paul Rudd's Upcoming Superhero Film! (Watch Video).

Check Out the Poster:

