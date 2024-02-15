Pop sensation Ariana Grande came up with some exciting news on Wednesday, February 14. The talented singer will be collaborating with Mariah Carey once again. The singers shared a joint post announcing that they are teaming up for a remix of Ariana's recent release "Yes, And?". Sharing a picture with Mariah Carey, the pop sensation wrote, "i cannot believe the words i am typing ……Yes, And? Remix feat the one and only queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this Friday!" Seventh Album’s ‘Yes, and?’ Out! Ariana Grande Replies Haters With ‘Middle Finger’ As She Grooves to This Upbeat Track (Watch Video).

Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey To Collaborate for ‘Yes, and?’ Remix:

