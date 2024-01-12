On Friday, the pop star unveiled "Yes, And?," the lead track from her upcoming seventh album. The music video features cynical industry insiders gossiping in an elevator about Ariana Grande. However, their attitudes shift upon entering the room, captivated by the unfolding spectacle. Amidst statues destined to crumble, Grande effortlessly showcases her accomplishments through dance, accompanied by a nonchalant smile. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the video serves as a defiant response to Ariana Grande's critics, hinting that her life has transformed into performance art, yet she promises a show on her own terms. Ariana Grande Drops Release Date of Seventh Studio Album’s First Single ‘Yes, and?’, To Release on January 12!

Watch Ariana Grande's "Yes, And?" Music Video Here

