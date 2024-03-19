Ariana Grande and her now ex-husband Dalton Gomez have agreed in their divorce proceedings, with Ariana agreeing to pay Dalton a generous $1.2 million settlement, as revealed by Buzzing Pop. Their prenuptial agreement, established during their marriage, was pivotal in this resolution. Notably, Dalton won't receive future alimony, but he will benefit from half of the proceeds from the sale of their Los Angeles home. Additionally, Ariana has pledged to cover up to $ 25,000 in legal fees for Dalton's attorneys. Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Settle Divorce Months After Their Second Anniversary.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez Divorce Settlement

