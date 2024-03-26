Ashley Tisdale and her husband, Christopher French, are set to welcome their second child. The singer-actress announced her second pregnancy on Tuesday. In the first picture, Ashley flaunts her baby bump. In the second picture, she poses with her husband Christopher. The last picture shows her posing with her 3-year-old daughter, Jupiter Iris. The actress wrote in the caption, 'Can't wait to meet you.' The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’s Coincidental Reunion With Ashley Tisdale and Dylan Sprouse Is Adorable! (View Pic).

Check Out Ashley Tisdale's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)