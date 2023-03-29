The first poster for Wes Anderson's next joint Asteroid City has been revealed and oh boy, does it have a stacked cast. Including actors like Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hanks, Bryan Cranston, Margot Robbie and more, the film sees a major event take place at the Junior Stargazer convention in the mid-1950s. The trailer is also confirmed to premiere tomorrow. Wes Anderson’s ‘Asteroid City’ To Have Limited Theatrical Release With Wider Expansion in June 2023.

Check Out the Poster for Wes Anderson's Asteroid City:

Our story begins in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. ASTEROID CITY trailer tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/2JjcCAnm6O — Asteroid City (@AsteroidCity) March 28, 2023

