2022 is definitely the year of Bad Bunny! As after ruling the Spotify chart, the Puerto Rican superstar has also dominated the Billboard scenes. Well, as he is ruling Billboard’s 2022 Top Artists list for the first time where his blockbuster release "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the biggest hit. Bad Bunny Gets Crowned As Spotify's Most-Streamed Artist of 2022!

Bad Bunny Rules Billboard 2022:

Bad Bunny is the top artist of 2022 on Billboard’s charts. ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ ranks as the year’s biggest album. pic.twitter.com/QzPiEUvyY2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 1, 2022

