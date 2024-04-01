Barbara Rush, best known for her roles in the movies It Came From Outer Space and extended appearances in several TV series, including All My Children and Peyton Palace, has died at the age of 97. Her daughter confirmed her death to Fox News Digital. "My wonderful mother passed away peacefully at 5:28 this morning, and I know she was waiting for me to return home safely to transition. It's fitting she chose to leave on Easter as it was one of her favourite holidays, and now, of course, Easter will have a deeper significance for me and my family". Rush received a Golden Globe in 1954 for her performance in It Came From Outer Space, where she played the fiance of an astronomer. Louis Gossett Jr, First Black Man To Win Best Supporting Actor, Oscar Dies at 87.

Barbara Rush Dies at 97

