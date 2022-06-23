Barbarian trailer featuring Georgina Campbell and Bill Skarsgård is out and the horror film is about a girl travelling to Detroit for a job interview who comes across a rental home. Later, she finds out that (Bill Skarsgård) is already staying there. Against her better judgment, she decides to spend the evening but soon discovers something so eerie, especially an old way beneath the house that she goes on to discover. Smile Trailer: Sosie Bacon’s Mystery-Horror Film Looks Creepy; To Arrive in Theatres on September 30! (Watch Video).

Barbarian Trailer

