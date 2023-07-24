Ben was definitely not impressed with Greta Gerwig's film, and decided to protest by burning Barbie and Ken dolls. In a new video, the internet personality was seen tossing two dolls into the trash can and setting them on fire with an audio of screams edited in. He was earlier also going viral after he went to see the Barbie movie dressed exactly like Ryan Gosling's Ken from Barbie, calling the film a "flaming garbage heap". Barbie: Margot Robbie Reveals Her Friends Were Upset She Didn’t Kiss Ryan Gosling In The Movie.

Watch Ben Shapiro Video:

To protest the Barbie movie, Ben Shapiro lights Barbie & Ken dolls on fire.” pic.twitter.com/R6Wc5BkwM6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)