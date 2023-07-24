In a recent revelation, Margot Robbie, the Barbie movie star, shared an amusing anecdote about her friends' reactions to a specific aspect of the film. During an interview, Margot disclosed that her friends were genuinely upset that she didn't have a kissing scene with co-star Ryan Gosling in the movie. According to Margot, her girlfriends playfully teased her, wondering why she missed the opportunity to lock lips with the heartthrob actor. Barbie Movie Review: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Excel in This Relevant Satire Filled with Hilarious Meta Commentary (LatestLY Exclusive).
Margot Robbie says her friends were upset she didn’t kiss Ryan Gosling in the #Barbie movie:
“All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’” pic.twitter.com/E3T2eOx1qi
— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 24, 2023
