Barbie released in theatres on July 21 and it has received fantastic response from the audience. As per latest reports, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling’s fantasy comedy has crossed $800 million worldwide. This makes Greta Gerwig’s directorial the third-highest grossing film of 2023. Greta Gerwig Makes Box Office History As Barbie Becomes Biggest Debut Ever For Female Director.

'BARBIE' crossed $800M at the worldwide box office. Read our review: https://t.co/pZugAJKVx0 pic.twitter.com/REy4Z4voTZ — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) July 31, 2023

