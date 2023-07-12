Dua Lipa, the renowned singer, has left fans spellbound with her mesmerising transformation into a captivating mermaid in a new still from the highly anticipated film Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. The picture showcases Dua Lipa in an enchanting mermaid avatar, exuding elegance and allure. Her stunning portrayal has ignited excitement and curiosity among fans, who are eagerly awaiting the film's release. The glimpse into Dua Lipa's character has amplified the anticipation surrounding the movie, as her presence adds an extra layer of star power to the already star-studded cast. Barbie is all set to hit the theatres on July 21. Barbie: Billie Eilish Joins Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Movie With Emotional Track 'What Was I Made For' (Watch Video).
Dua Lipa in #Barbie. pic.twitter.com/kWdghXPvmI
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 12, 2023
