The marketing team behind Barbie has been leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to create buzz around the upcoming film. With dreamhouses and a global tour already captivating audiences, the latest trailer takes a different approach, delving into the profound emotions within the story. One of the highlights adding to the anticipation of the movie is the star-studded lineup of contemporary talent contributing songs to the Barbie album. Among them, Billie Eilish has just unveiled a new trailer on her Twitter, offering a tantalizing 30-second preview of her song for the film titled "What Was I Made For". The full song is set to be released on July 13, further heightening the excitement surrounding both the film and the accompanying soundtrack. What is Barbenheimer? Check Out Internet Amalgamation of Barbie and Oppenheimer That Has Now Got Its Own Wikipedia Page!

Check Out The Video Here:

Billie’s upcoming song, “What Was I Made For?” featured in the new Barbie movie trailer. pic.twitter.com/xF6sXBGfqJ — billie eilish (@billieeilish) July 10, 2023

