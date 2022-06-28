Recently we were treated to set photos of Margot Robbie's Barbie and Ryan Gosling's Ken roller-skating on the beach, now we have another set video. This one sees Margot Robbie and America Ferrera getting ready for a scene and roller-skating together as Barbie tells her "ready for fun?" Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig releases on July 21, 2023. Barbie: Pictures Of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling Filming A Roller-Blading Scene Go Viral!

Check Out The Video Below:

Spoilers? Margot Robbie, Ariana Greenblatt, America Ferrera e Greta Gerwig no set de Barbie em Venice Beach 🎬 pic.twitter.com/rJaayMQ6Sd — MRBR Photos (@mrbrphotos) June 27, 2022

