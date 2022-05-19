The cast of Barbie has been pretty stacked, and we have somewhat more of a clarification now seeing as to who is playing who. It's being reported that Ken will not only be portrayed by Ryan Gosling, but rather by Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa as well. Being directed by Greta Gerwig and starring Margot Robbie, Barbie releases in cinemas on July 21, 2023. Barbie: First Look of Margot Robbie’s Character From Greta Gerwig’s Film Released (View Pic).

Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu and Ncuti Gatwa will star as different versions of Kens in ‘BARBIE’. (Source: @kylebuchanan) pic.twitter.com/eSh08fhdx9 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2022

