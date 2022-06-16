Ryan Gosling’s look as Ken in Barbie has taken his fans by surprise. His fans across the globe are amazed with his transformation for the film that stars Margot Robbie in the titular role. The actor’s partner Eva Mendes too reacted on seeing his epic first look from Barbie. Sharing Gosling’s picture, she captioned the post as, “So. F. Funny. So. F. Good. So F excited for you to see this…#Thatsmyken”. Ryan Gosling’s First Look From Barbie Revealed! Here’s What Netizens Have To Say About His Avatar As Ken.

Eva Mendes On Ryan Gosling’s Look In Barbie

