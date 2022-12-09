Becky G has gotten engaged to her boyfriend of six years, Soccer player Sebastian Lletget. She shared pictures of the oceanside proposal with a beautiful sunset in the background and captioned the post "Our spot forever. 🤍" Congratulations to Becky and Sebastian! Becky G at the 2022 Oscars.

