Becky G's fiance Sebastian Lletget admitted to cheating in a recently shared Instagram post after rumours previously surfaced. He said he regretted the 10 minute lapse in judgment and has decided to commit himself to a mental wellness program. The two got engaged back in December 2022. Becky G Gets Engaged to Soccer Player Sebastian Lletget! Shares Adorable Photos of Proposal During Sunset by the Sea.

View Sebastian's Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sebastian Lletget ⚽️ (@theylovedaboy)

