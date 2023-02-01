Beyoncé has announced her Renaissance world tour today with a sexy AF picture of hers riding a pony. In the click, the sensational star can be seen flashing her boobies in a silver themed outfit and hat. Along with it, she also released dates of the tour which will kickstart from July 12 in Philadelphia. Madonna Announces Her Celebration Tour While Playing Truth or Dare Game With Amy Schumer, Jack Black, Diplo and Others (Watch Video).

Beyoncé Goes Semi-Nude:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

